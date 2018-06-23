Detroit police looking for 31-year-old Michael Hillsman Jr.

Michael Hillsman Jr., 31, has been missing since Tuesday, June 19. He was last seen in the 20000 block of Dequindre.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 31-year-old man.

Michael Hillsman Jr. was last seen in the 20000 block of Dequindre Road on Tuesday.

Hillsman Jr. is described as a 6-foot-6, 280-pound brown-skinned man with short twisted brown hair, a tattoo on his left wrist/hand reading "Rest in Peace" and another tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black jogging pants with a gray stripe down the sides.

Hillsman Jr. is in good physical condition, but does suffer from anxiety and takes medication for it.

If you have seen Hillsman Jr. or know of his whereabouts, call Detroit Police's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

