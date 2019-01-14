Detroit police looking for 43-year-old woman missing since December

DETROIT - Family members are concerned for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in the Detroit area on Dec. 1, 2018.

Tomeka Brown contacted her son on Dec. 15 and told him she was in Atlanta, Georgia. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Brown is in good physical condition but has been diagnosed with a mental health condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700.

