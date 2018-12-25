Detroit police looking for 44-year-old man who was last seen leaving for work

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen Friday at 6 a.m. in the 8700 block of Longworth Street.

Jose Gutierrez left for work and did not return home, according to police. He drives a burgundy 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown license plate.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen Gutierrez, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

