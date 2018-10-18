Detroit police looking for 45-year-old woman last seen leaving park

Detroit police are looking for Latonya Brown, 45, who was last seen at a park on Saturday. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT - Police in Detroit are looking for Latonya Brown, 45, who was last seen leaving a park on Saturday.

Brown was last seen by her cousin at Piwok Park at Annabelle Street and Visger Street in Detroit, police said. About 5 p.m. she told her cousin she was going to the store, but never returned, according to investigators.

Brown's cousin told police this is not the first time she has gone missing.

Brown is described as having brown complexion. Additional physical description details were not given. Police said she is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5400.

