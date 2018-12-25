Detroit police looking for 52-year-old man missing since Monday

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 52-year-old man who was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. at his home in the 15300 block of Coyle Street in Detroit.

Dwight Armstrong left his home on foot to buy a cup of coffee and did not return, according to police. He is described as having short black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, sunglasses, a dark brown jacket, black pants and multicolored Converse gym shoes.

Police said Armstrong has a mental health condition and walks with a limp.

If anyone has seen Armstrong, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200.

