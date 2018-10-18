Detroit police looking for 55-year-old man who suffers from memory loss

Detroit police are looking for Robert Garvin, 55, who was last seen on Oct. 16, 2018. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT - Police in Detroit are looking for Robert Garvin, 55, who suffers from memory loss and was last seen Tuesday morning.

Garvin was last seen by his sister in the 19000 block of Kentfield in Detroit, police said. He left the location about 8 a.m. to attend a gathering and never returned home, according to investigators.

Garvin is described as having brown complexion, a black and gray goatee, and bald with a scar going from his forehead to the back of his head. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a red Jordans logo, tan pants, a black hoodie, and black and gray shoes.

Police said Garvin is in good physical condition but suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information on Garvin's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5800.

