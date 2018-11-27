Detroit police looking for 55-year-old woman with dementia

DETROIT - A woman who has dementia is missing and Detroit police want help locating her.

Helen Cochran, 55, was last seen by her caregiver at 4 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Coyle Street. Cochran was picked up by her medical transportation company at 10:45 a.m. to be transported to dialysis. Cochran did not return from that appointment.

Cochran's caregiver is concerned for her safety. Cochran is described as having a medium-brown complexion. No further description was provided.

Cochran has dialysis treatments several times a week.

Anyone with information about Cochran is urged to contact Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200 or 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



