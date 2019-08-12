Detroit police looking for 'incapacitated' 63-year-old man who left home

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen Sunday.

Phillip Mason was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of John C Lodge Freeway. He left the area after taking his caregiver's keys while she was cleaning.

Mason was last seen driving in a red 2010 Ford Fusion. He left his wheelchair behind. His family is concerned for his safety. Mason has left in the past.

Mason is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds and has a light brown complexion, brown eyes and short, salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1300 or 313-596-1340.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.