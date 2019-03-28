Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

Police said Dainesha Doss was last seen by her aunt at their home in the 2000 block of Edison Street. She has gone missing multiple times before, police said.

Doss is in good physical and mental condition.

Doss is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a dark brown complexion, brown eyes, dark brown hair worn in an Afro and a scar that is about 6 inches long on her left forearm.

Anyone with information about Doss' whereabouts is asked to call 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

