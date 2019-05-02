Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who left home without permission

DETROIT - A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Tuesday at 11 a.m. when she left her home in the 16600 block of Pinehurst Street in Detroit.

Police said it was reported that Jasmyne Embery left home without permission and has not been seen since. Her mother believes Embery left home in fear of punishment for something she did.

Embery is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall. A description of her clothing was not given to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.