Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Plainview Avenue.

Darrion Turner is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has a dark complexion and low-cut, Afro-style hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a neon green drawing on it, black jogging pants and black and gray Jordan gym shoes.

His mother said Turner has never left the location without telling her where he is going. She is concerned for his safety. He was riding a 10-speed red and black Huffy bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5600, 313-596-5640 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

