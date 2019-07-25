Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a friend's house on Yorkshire Road near Balfour Road.

Her mother told police she gave Ahonsty Greer permission to stay the night but she never returned home the next day.

Greer is described as a 14-year-old girl who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has a medium complexion and black hair with brown stripes in the sides. She was last seen wearing a pink cammie tank-top and blue track shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

