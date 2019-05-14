Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking the public to share any information they have in connection with a missing 15-year-old boy.

Allen Smith was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Road and 7 Mile Road in Detroit when his grandmother dropped him off at a bus stop. He has not been seen since.

Smith is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing camouflage pants, camouflage rag on his hand and red and black Addidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.



