DETROIT - Detroit police said ShaVaugh Armstead, 15, was last seen Wednesday at 9 p.m. at her home in the 18000 block of Stout Street.

She left home and has not been seen since. Police said she is in good physical condition but has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.