Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are asking for help with locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported to have been last seen Monday on Terrell Street between 2 and 3 a.m.

Shyana Anderson is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to police. She has long black hair, brown eyes and has a thin build.

Police said it was reported that this is not the first time she has gone missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1101, 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



