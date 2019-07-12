Detroit police looking for missing 39-year-old man with mental health condition

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 39-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Allen Avery was last seen June 29 at 8:30 p.m. in the 15800 block of Washburn Street. He left the area after getting into an argument with a relative and has not returned home, according to police.

Police describe Avery as being 6 foot, 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has a dark brown complexion and is bald.

Police said Avery is in good physical condition but has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police 12th Precinct at 313-596-1290.

