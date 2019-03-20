Detroit police looking for missing 49-year-old woman with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for information leading to the location of a missing 49-year-old woman.

Andrea Lenore Bell was last seen Tuesday between 1:30 and 2 p.m. in the area of Outer Drive and Schafer Highway at a hospital with her caregiver.

Her caregiver said Bell left the area while others were being treated and has not been seen since. Bell has gone missing in the past and her caregiver is concerned for her safety.

Bell is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 275 pounds with a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light colored scrubs, a blue pullover and a black bubble jacket.

Police said Bell has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Second Precinct at 313-596-5200 / 313-596-5240 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

