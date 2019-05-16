Detroit police looking for missing 53-year-old woman

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 53-year-old woman.

Travesene Ellis was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 13000 block of Linnhurst Street, according to police. She tends to spend time in the Gratiot Avenue and Park Grove area.

Her roommate said she is concerned for Ellis' safety. Ellis is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.



