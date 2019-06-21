Detroit police looking for missing 61-year-old man

DETROIT - Police are asking for information about a 61-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.

Lawrence Nimmons was last seen by his sister in the 9000 block of Yellowstone Street at 1:25 a.m. He is believed to be driving a 2003 Ford Explorer, which is gray in color and has a dint on the right side.

His family said that he normally stays home and it is unusual for him to be missing. He is described by police as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and bald.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Detroit Tiger T-shirt and brown boots.

Anyone with information about Nimmons is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1040.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.