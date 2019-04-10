Detroit police looking for missing 67-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in locating a 67-year-old man last seen in the 18000 block of Oakfield Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Neckalas Maddox left the area, walking northbound on Oakfield Street and then east on Pickford Street toward Greenfield Road.

Maddox is described as 6 feet tall with gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue UAW jacket with his name on it, black jeans and white gym shoes, according to police.

Maddox has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



