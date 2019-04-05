Detroit police looking for missing 68-year-old man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

James Henderson was last seen Saturday at Botsford Hospital in Farmington, where he was released an hour before his brother was supposed to visit him, police said. Henderson has not been seen since.

He is described as a 68-year-old man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper colored hair and a goatee. He walks hunched over with a cane.

Police said Henderson was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Eight Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

