DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday at noon.

According to authorities, Khadijah Odeh Piper was last seen by her family in the 6000 block of Forrer Street.

Her family said Piper is in good physical condition but has problems with her memory.

Anyone who has seen Piper or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.

