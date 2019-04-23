Detroit police looking for missing man, 88, who has early signs of dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man with early signs of dementia who left his west side home Sunday and never returned.

Police said Avan Carr, 88, left his home in the 14200 block of Marlowe Street about 6:30 p.m. He was driving his blue 2009, Jeep Commander with the license plate DZA0768.

Carr is described as black with a dark complexion and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper colored hair but is bald on the top of his head. Carr also has a mustache.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.