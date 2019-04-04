Detroit police looking for missing man with mental health issues

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Wesley Brooks, 33, was last seen March 19 at his house in the 3600 block of South Liddesdale Street. Police said he left on his bicycle and never returned. It's the first time he has been missing, police said.

Brooks is in good physical condition, but he is "mildly mentally retarded," police said.

Brooks is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

