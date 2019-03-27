Detroit police looking for missing man with schizophrenia last seen 5 months ago

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing man with schizophrenia who hasn't been seen since late October 2018.

Police said Frankie Ramsey's father said he last saw Ramsey at their home in the 7800 block of Brace Street. He has disappeared before, but never for such a long time, his father said.

Ramsey, 41, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, sideburns and a mustache. He has salt-and-pepper colored hair.

Ramsey is in good physical condition, but police said he walks with a limp and his right shoulder hangs noticeably lower than his left.

He is prescribed medication for the schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about Ramsey's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5604 or 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

