Missing In Michigan

Detroit police looking for missing woman who suffers from mental health condition

Daniell Allen last seen Tuesday on city's east side

By Amber Ainsworth

Daniell Allen (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a woman who suffers from a mental health condition.

Police said Daniell Allen was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Elmdale Street. It was discovered she was missing about an hour later.

More Headlines

Police said Allen is about 30 years old. She is black with a light complexion. She stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Allen has a short black afro.

Allen was last seen wearing a pink beanie cap, a blue jacket, a yellow shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Police said Allen is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.