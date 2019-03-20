Detroit police looking for missing woman who suffers from mental health condition

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a woman who suffers from a mental health condition.

Police said Daniell Allen was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Elmdale Street. It was discovered she was missing about an hour later.

Police said Allen is about 30 years old. She is black with a light complexion. She stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Allen has a short black afro.

Allen was last seen wearing a pink beanie cap, a blue jacket, a yellow shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Police said Allen is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.