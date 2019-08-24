Detroit police looking for pregnant woman with mental illness, 2 young children who are missing

Police are looking for a pregnant woman and her two children who haven't been heard from since Sunday.

Kimberly Stajkowski, 23, is nine months pregnant. She has two children, a 4-year-old girl named Michelle and a 1-year-old boy named Oliver.

Police said Stajkowski spoke with her mother Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since. She has also not been to her home located in the 13000 block of LaSalle Street.

Police said Stajkowski has a diagnosed mental illness but did not disclose any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.

