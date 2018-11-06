Detroit police looking for two 'serious missing' young girls

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking help in finding two "serious missing children" who were last seen in the 4300 block of Chrysler at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Envi McClin and Montashia Brown reportedly went outside to take out the trash and never returned. They have not gone missing in the past, according to Detroit police.

UPDATE: Police believe two girls who went missing Monday are with their grandmother

Envi is described as a 12-year old girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 93 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a single ponytail with a white headband. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, a pink jacket, blue jeans and pink gym shoes.

Montashia is described as a 9-year old girl, 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a bun with a red headband. She was last seen wearing a black and white Mickey Mouse shirt, black stretch pants and black and white Jordan gym shoes.

If anyone has any information, contact Detroit Police's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340.

