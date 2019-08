DETROIT - Police are reporting Tyrell Banks, a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday, has been recovered safely.

According to authorities, Banks was last seen at about 5 p.m. at his grandmother's house in the 19000 block of Healy Street. He told his grandmother he was going to play basketball at the Farwell Recreation Center on Outer Drive but never returned to her home.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.