Johnny Lawson, 65, was last seen in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Street Friday, June 29, 2018.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department said Monday that a man who had been reported missing since June 29 has been found safe.

Johnny Lawson, 65, returned home on Sunday, police said. He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on June 29 in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Street.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.