Detroit police missing for 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alexus Thompson.

She was last seen at 9:19 p.m. Friday in the 20400 block of Ryan Road. She is described as a black female, 5-foot-3, 116 pounds and dark hair complexion with braids.

Alexus was last seen wearing a black hoodie, flower leggings and wheat timberlands.

She is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

If you have any information about Alexus' whereabouts, call Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

