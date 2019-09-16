Detroit police searching for missing 45-year-old man

DETROIT - Police are searching for missing 45-year-old Donald Keens who was last seen Sept. 13 in the 500 block of West Grixdale Street in Detroit at around 11:20 p.m. by his girlfriend.

Keens is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 171 pounds with green eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray jeans with a black shirt that displayed a scarecrow and pumpkin head with the word "Boo" on the front.

Keens drives a burgundy 2006 Lincoln. His physical and mental health are good, police say.

