Missing In Michigan

Detroit police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Man went missing Sept. 13

By Natasha Dado

Donald Keens. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for missing 45-year-old Donald Keens who was last seen Sept. 13 in the 500 block of West Grixdale Street in Detroit at around 11:20 p.m. by his girlfriend. 

Keens is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 171 pounds with green eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray jeans with a black shirt that displayed a scarecrow and pumpkin head with the word "Boo" on the front.  

Keens drives a burgundy 2006 Lincoln. His physical and mental health are good, police say. 

