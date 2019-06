DETROIT - Detroit police are hoping you can help them find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Eliza Baker was last seen on June 26 around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Baldwin near Lafayette and Van Dyke. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and white skirt, and a blue bag.

Eliza is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Eliza Baker or knows of her whereabouts, call Detroit police's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.



