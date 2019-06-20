Detroit police: Runaway teenager called mom to say he wasn't coming back home

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a runaway teenager because he called his mother to say he wasn't coming back home, officials said.

Cortez Duffey, 16, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 19300 block of Grandview Street.

His father told police he returned home and his son was gone. After leaving home, Duffey called his mother to tell her he was OK and wasn't planning to return, police said.

Duffey has run away four times in the past and is usually gone for two or three days, according to authorities.

Duffey is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has no facial hair and a short Afro, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray Superman shirt, beige pants and black Nike boots.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

