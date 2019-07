DETROIT - Police have located a parent of the child who was found wandering around the 14000 block of Brimmell.

Officers said the boy was found by a resident who noticed him wandering around alone in the neighborhood.

Police believe the child is between 3 and 4 years old. Child Protective Services is investigating the case before the child is reunited with his parent.

