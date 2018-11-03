Detroit police search for 13-year-old Myuanii King

Myuanii King was last seen by her mother Friday before leaving for school.

DETROIT - Police are searching for a teen girl who was last seen Friday.

Myuanii King, 13, was last seen by her mother at home. The teen's home is located in the 8000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard.

She left home for school and never returned. King should have been released from school around 3 p.m. that day. The teen's mother is very concerned for her safety.

King is described as black with a medium dark complexion. She is in good physical and mental health.

Police are asking anyone with information about King to call 313-596-1040.



