Detroit police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Friday

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Friday near Woodward Avenue and Selden Street.

Sierra Jones was last seen by her father around 7:45 a.m. Friday. Sierra was heading toward a nearby coffee shop and didn't make it to school, official said.

Sierra is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black jacket. She currently has long hair extensions.

Sierra is in good mental and physical condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Third Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

