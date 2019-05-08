Detroit police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Tiffany April Grace Wells was last seen Sunday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Houston Whittier Street.

She has brown eyes, a medium complexion and a thin build, with long, black braids pulled into a ponytail.

This is not the first time Wells has gone missing, police said.

She is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

