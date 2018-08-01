Detroit police search for 40-year-old man missing from city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 40-year-old man who went missing from the city's west side.

Reginald Marshall was last seen around 7 a.m. July 23 in the 9100 block of Bishop Street. He has never been missing before.

Marshall is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a light complexion and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray polo jogging suit with black Nike high-top gym shoes.

Marshall is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Marshall is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5551.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.