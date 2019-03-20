Detroit police search for 43-year-old man missing since last month

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 43-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month.

Montenze Lewis was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19. He left his home in the 14000 block of Coram Street on the city's east side and never returned, police said.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has a light to medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Lewis was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

He is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Lewis is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5290 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.