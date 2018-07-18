Detroit police search for 44-year-old woman missing since last week

DETROIT - Seanner Jackson was last seen July 10 at 9 a.m. at her home in the 15300 block of Wildemer St. on Detroit's west side.

Police say Jackson left her house but has not returned.

She is described as a 44-year-old black woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray track suit.

It was reported to police that Jackson has schizophrenia and suffers from seizures.

This is the first time Jackson has gone missing.

If anyone has seen Jackson, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040.

