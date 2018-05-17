Detroit police search for 53-year-old man missing from city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 53-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday on the city's east side.

Tywan Moore was last seen by his grandmother around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13300 block of Elmdale Street. His grandmother said he left the area and didn't return.

Moore is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a slim build and a bald head.

Police said Moore frequents the area of 8 Mile and Ryan roads.

Moore is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.

