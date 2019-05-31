Detroit police search for 64-year-old woman missing for nearly two weeks

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 64-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Renee Burdette was last seen May 18 in the 2000 block of West Grand Boulevard, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

She is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness, police said.

Anyone who has seen Burdette or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.