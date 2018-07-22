Detroit police search for 65-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia

Ronald Gibson, 65, was last seen at 4:15 p.m. on July 21 at his home in the 17100 block of Mark Twain.

DETROIT - Detroit police need help searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

Ronald Gibson was last seen at 4:15 p.m. on July 21 at his home in the 17100 block of Mark Twain. He left his home and never returned.

Gibson was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and blue or black running shoes.

Gibson takes medication daily for his diagnosed schizophrenia.

This is not the first time Gibson has went missing.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, contact the Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.