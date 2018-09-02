Detroit police search for 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Mary Curry was last seen by her son at about 5 p.m. in the 12500 block of Wilshire drive. She was wearing light blue pants and a light blue shirt with brown sandals. She may have on a light brown sweater with fur on vest portion.

Curry is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. She is in good physical condition, but does suffer from dementia and high blood pressure, taking medication daily.

Anyone who has seen Mary Curry is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5986 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

