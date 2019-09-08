Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen Friday

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Friday at about 6:30 p.m.

According to authorities, Kenneth Clark was last seen by his mother in the 2500 block of Sturtevant Street. His family said he was going to go to a friend's house, but when his mother checked, he had not arrived. It is the first time he has gone missing.

Clark is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and gold shoes.

Anyone who has seen Clark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040.

