Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy with mental disorders

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with mental disorders.

Brian Haynes Jr. was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 18000 block of Riopelle Street, just west of Detroit's Grixdale neighborhood.

Haynes walks with a limp in his right leg and suffers from mental disorders, according to authorities.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing no shirt, black designer jeans and red Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Hayes is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.

