Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are searching for Myana Truitte, a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Myana was last seen by her mother Friday morning at 5 a.m. When her mother returned from work that afternoon, Myana wasn't home.

Her family is concerned because she has missed taking her medication.

Myana is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds.

She is reported to be in good physical condition but poor mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information about Myana's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

