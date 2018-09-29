Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl with bipolar disorder

DETROIT - Police are looking for Andrea Oakley, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Grand Boulevard.

It has been reported that Andrea was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder.

Andrea is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs between 120 and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who has seen Andrea Oakley is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



