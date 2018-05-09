Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl with 'mental issues'

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has "mental issues" and needs her medication, officials said.

Erin Dawkins was last seen Tuesday by her mother in the 6000 block of Willette Street on Detroit's west side and hasn't returned since, police said.

Erin has gone missing in the past but always returned home, according to authorities.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, a long, black wig, a pierced left nostril, a scar above her right eye and a tattoo that says "Erin" on her right arm. She walks with a distinctive limp, officials said.

Erin was last seen wearing a black sun dress and black sandals.

She is in good physical condition, but suffers from "mental issues" when she doesn't take her medication, police said.

Anyone with information about Erin is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400 or 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

